DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Buckner Rio Grande Valley held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for its new Buckner Family Hope Center in Donna.

A back-to-school distribution event also happened following the ribbon cutting that featured a backpack and school supply giveaway.

“The impact that we’re trying to have is making sure families have the need and support that they need. So maybe it’s that connecting to resources or learning how to manage your budget a little bit better,” said Jorge Rodriguez, Director of Family Hope Centers RGV.

The center will offer classes, events, and counseling.