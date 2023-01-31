Buckets containing 253 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge (CBP)

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $2 million worth of alleged methamphetamine.

On Thursday, CBP officers inspected a blue Ford pickup truck attempting to cross the border from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Using non-intrusive inspection equipment and a K-9, officers extracted six buckets of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. The drugs weighed 253.09 pounds, authorities reported.

The drugs and vehicle were seized. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.