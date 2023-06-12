BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The new Bubba’s 33 location in Brownsville is now hiring and will employ 250 for full and part-time positions.

The restaurant’s grand opening is scheduled for late August.

For in-person hiring application times are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday.

They are looking for makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants.

The Brownsville location will be the 43rd Bubba’s restaurant across the United States and will feature an authentic garage bar with working garage doors.

Anyone interested in applying can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/bubbas33hiringbrownsville or in person at the hiring trailer located at the restaurant’s parking lot.