MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bubba’s 33 is partnering up with the Shark Research Institute in celebration of Shark Week.

From July 11 to July 18 Bubba’s, located at 2608 W. Expressway 83, will be donating a percentage of every purchased Shark Bite drink to the research institute.

“More than 100 million sharks are killed each year for their fins, we’re proud to partner with this organization to help ensure the sustainability of every shark species,” Managing Partner, Vicente Hernandez said.

A Shark Bite includes a delicate blend of vodka, coconut rum, blue curaçao, sprite, and grenadine that creates the JAWS effect.