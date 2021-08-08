BTX BARCC helps find FURever homes for 15 loving pups

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center held an Adoption Event on Saturday, looking to find FURever homes for 15 pups.

Credit: The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center

Saturday morning, August 7, individuals lined the venue (Tesla) waiting to take a dog home to become part of the family since 10 a.m.

The event officially started at 1.p.m., according to a social media post from BTX BARCC.

Credit: The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center via Facebook

BTX BARCC expressed their gratitude for individuals welcoming a new member into their family, as some dogs had been waiting months to find a home.

We had dogs that have been waiting to get adopted since March, we are so happy to see them get to go home. The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center

All the adoptions fees were waived.

BTX BARCC announced the waiving of fee’s Wednesday, August 4 on their social media account after Jessica Tetreau-Kalifa and Car Wash Plus donated $735, covering all adoptions fees.