MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you like anime and waffles we got you covered!

Plus who wouldn’t want to support a business with wonderful owners who make their employees feel appreciated?

We’re also heading to a tortilla making spot with an employee who wears gloves but is caught on camera touching everything.

Here’s what’s que rico and what’s que asco on tonight’s Food 4 Thought.

The Food Patrol is staying in McAllen for this week’s edition. Our first stop is anime inspired spot, B’s In A Pod, located on 4119 N 10th St.

Their Nov. 27 inspection report is a perfect score.

The staff is all smiles even before we give them a sticker and it’s all because the team and assistant manager Anderlee Gonzales love working at a place where they can be themselves with flair and fun!

Owner Paloma Li and her husband appreciate each member of the team for their own individuality.

“It is a wonderful team! I always give them praise because they’re so awesome at making sure our shop run,” Li said.

Aside from being clean, check out the drinks and bubble waffles B’s In A Pod has to offer.

McAllen High School student Reese Myer highly recommends the sugar rush from chocolate waffles.

On a scale between one and 10, Reese rates the waffles a solid 11.

Sold on that review! Now let’s put that Top Performer sticker on the door.

The sticker is a proud moment for Gonzales who loved B’s In A Pod as a customer and now feels like family.

“It gets a little emotional. I couldn’t have asked for better bosses. I feel like I owe them everything,” Gonzales said.

That’s que rico!

But it’s que asco time!

Next stop: Tortilleria Carmelita located on 2812 W. Nolana Ave. in McAllen.

Their Nov. 21 inspection shows 22 violations for several reasons including uncovered salsa is in the fridge, no proof of a certified food manager/food handlers, no hot water to wash their hands and missing labels and dates on food.

There’s crusty grease on equipment and pans, plus notes that Carmelita’s “need cleaning” and “sanitized” as repeated.

Walking in, there were flies coming in from the huge drive thru window. An employee is wearing gloves, but what’s the point when you’re touching food?

We wanted to talk to owner Luz Del Carmen Rivera, but staff said she was not available, but, we spoke to the manager on duty.

The employee said they were re-inspected but could not find that paper either.

When asked, if she had her food handler certification, she couldn’t because it was locked up somewhere.

And that’s this this week’s Food 4 Thought.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM