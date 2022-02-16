RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Brooks County.

A brush fire broke out near U.S. 281 around Encino in Brooks County on Wednesday. The fire has stretched at least 2000 acres.

Multiple fire departments are responding to the fire from Brooks, Hidalgo, and Starr counties along with the Texas A&M and US Forest Service. At least 60 percent of the fire is contained at this time, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Storm Prediction Center has issued a fire weather risk warning for all of Brooks and Starr counties as well as Hidalgo and Willacy counties due to high winds expected in the area. The risk warning lasts until Friday at 12 p.m.