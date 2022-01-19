Brownsville police recover body of 64-year-old from resaca

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a man was found in a body of water.

According to a release from the department, a caller reported a body floating in the resaca at the 800 block of North Coria Street in Brownsville. 

Police and the fire department responded to the call and recovered the body.

Police identified the individual as Jaime Villareal Mendoza, 64.

The criminal investigations department is continuing the investigation, said a release.

Police also told ValleyCentral Mendoza was known to be homeless and that it is too early in the investigation to know if there was foul play.

No other details have been released.

