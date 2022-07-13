BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Brownsville’s housing authority is taking steps to improve the International Blvd. and Southmost area.

The Housing Authority of the City Brownsville (HACB) in collaboration with the city of Brownsville was awarded the Choice Neighborhood grant of $450,000 in 2021 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The chief executive officer of the HACB, Carla Mancha, said this grant’s focus will be on the International Blvd.-Southmost communities and the Citrus Garden area.

The grant’s purpose is to fund planning for potential improvements to infrastructure or programs to the community.

“In order to have a successful transformation plan, we need to have engagement and we need to have participation,” said Mancha.

HACB along with other volunteers and city departments throw community events to learn more about the community’s need.

Two were held Wednesday at the Tony Gonzalez park and at Faulk Middle School.

“In the past two days we had three different workshops yesterday we met with residents of the housing authority who live in the foot print for this grant,” said Nurith Galonsky, the city commissioner of district 1. “This morning we met with children who presumably live in this area and we got to hear what they would like to see in their community.”

Galonksy and Mancha stress the importance of having the community’s involvement in the planning process.

“We want to make a transformation but there are also a lot of things people like about where they live that we also want to protect and maintain,” said Galonsky.

“This community meeting is going to be focus on vision, so we are asking the community we’re asking the families, we’re asking the business owners that work in this area, what do you want your neighborhood to look like?” said Mancha.

Mariana Zolezzi, chief of staff at the city of Brownsville, said it takes multiple departments in the city to carry out the planning process.

“We have a steering committee in place that has been working hard, we have community ambassadors, community members from Victoria Gardens and the citrus annex and others we are very appreciative of everyone helping out,” said Zolezzi.

Officials say the next step is apply for the implementation portion of the grant which can be up to $30 million in funding to implement foundational changes in housing and other activities.