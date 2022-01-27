BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville police are looking for a woman accused of stealing sunglasses from Sunrise Mall.

According to a post from Brownsville PD, the theft occurred on Saturday, Jan. 22 at a Sunglass Hut in the mall.

The woman concealed the pair of sunglasses and left without paying, the post stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – TIPS (8477). All calls remain anonymous.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.