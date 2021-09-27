Brownsville woman wanted for check fraud

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a woman wanted for check fraud.

Detectives stated that Cynthia Delgado passed off stolen checks as forms of payment. The press release did not state how many stolen checks Delgado used.

Depending on how much money Delgado used, she could be facing a misdemeanor or felony charge.

If anybody has information regarding Delgado’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

