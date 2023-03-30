BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was sentenced for her role in a home invasion that left a homeowner shot and wounded in a pool of blood, authorities said.

Sarai Baltazar was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation, according to Cameron County records.

Baltazar was sentenced for being the accomplice to Rodrigo Villarreal in a home invasion on April 5, 2021, according to Brownsville police.

Rodrigo Villarreal (Cameron County District Attorney’s Office)

Villarreal entered the victim’s home through an open garage door and then went into their bedroom.

While the victims were sleeping, Villarreal took two phones and the keys to the an F-250 pick up truck. While trying to flee, Villarreal woke up one of the residents, who chased him out of his home and onto a street.

Villarreal then used a stolen 9mm handgun and shot at the homeowner three times, hitting him once in the back.

“Villarreal then fled leaving the homeowner for dead in a pool of blood,” a news release stated.

It was later discovered that another one of the rounds went through a neighbor’s window and became lodged in their bed.

The homeowner survived the shooting and Villarreal was captured days later. Brownsville police told ValleyCentral that Baltazar served as Villarreal’s lookout and getaway in the incident.

Villarreal was sentenced in June 2022 to 16 years in prison. As part of Baltazar’s sentence, she was given credit for time served.