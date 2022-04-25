RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman will spend over two decades in federal prison after she was found guilty of importing meth into the United States.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Ana Luisa Ponce, 54, to 21 years in prison for importing meth into the United States in August 2021.

According to court documents, Ponce was attempting to cross into the United States through the Hidalgo Port of Entry on Aug. 25, 2021 when a K-9 alerted authorities to inspect her vehicle.

A further inspection revealed anomalies in the gas tank of Ponce’s vehicle. A plastic pouch containing 76 kilograms of liquid meth was determined to be the object in the gas tank.

Ponce admitted to authorities she was smuggling the drugs.

Federal authorities estimate the value of the meth to be $1.4 million.

Ponce was indicted in September 2021. She pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2021.

Upon handing down her prison sentence, the court noted Ponce’s extensive criminal history. Ponce has previously been convicted of burglary, drug possession, and driving while intoxicated.

At this time, Ponce remains in federal custody and will be transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility in the near future.