BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman is being held without bond after telling authorities she was transporting more than nine pounds of cocaine as a favor, documents revealed.

Lianet Pena Font is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show.

At 5:05 p.m. Oct. 27, a deputy with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office conducted a probable cause traffic stop at the 2700 block of Boca Chica Blvd. in Brownsville.

According to a criminal complaint, Pena Font was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a red 2007 Ford Explorer SporTrac.

During the traffic stop, Pena Font displayed signs of nervousness, which led the deputy to deploy a narcotics K-9. The K-9 gave a positive alert to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a bag in the backseat containing four bundles of a white substance that tested positive for cocaine. In total, the bundles weighed 9.2 pounds.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations responded and conducted an interview of Pena Font, who said she was employed by a drug trafficking organization.

“Pena Font stated that she was transporting the narcotics as a favor, but had previously discussed transporting narcotics for financial gain on other occasions,” the complaint stated.

She was indicted on Nov. 13 and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. She remains held without bond.