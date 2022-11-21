BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman died from “smoke inhalation” Sunday, according to police.

ValleyCentral spoke with Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, who said emergency responders received a call of smoke coming from a residence at the 500 block of Windwood Way.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he was able to open the door and noticed the house was “completely covered in heavy smoke,” Sandoval said.

The Brownsville Fire Department arrived and located the woman, identified as 76-year-old Cania Maria Flores. She was pronounced dead at the scene due to smoke inhalation, police said.

