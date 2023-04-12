BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman admitted to having an affair with a married man and stalking his wife, police said.

Viridiana Perez Garcia, 38, turned herself in on April 6 on an arrest warrant for stalking, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Perez told police she had an affair with a married man who broke up with her.

She kept sending the man multiple text messages after the falling out. In May of 2022, the man filed a report against Perez for harassment, the release stated.

Perez then began sending messages to the man’s wife and her family. Detectives on the case made contact with Perez and advised her that she needed to stop all communications with the victim and his family.

After the messages, Perez started to show up at the wife’s workplace and caused several scenes, the release stated. A warrant for her arrest was issued shortly after.

Perez’s bond was set at $5,000.