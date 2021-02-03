Brownsville will host vaccine clinic on Friday for people 65 and older

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — The city of Brownsville will host its first city-led COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.

According to a release, the vaccine clinic will take place at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center in Brownsville, located at 301 Mexico Blvd, beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday.

This vaccine clinic is aimed at residents 65 and older. Pre-registration is required before coming to the clinic. No walk-ins will be allowed.

The City of Brownsville in conjunction with Cameron County is holding a vaccination clinic this Friday for anyone 65 and older. To pre-register visit https://t.co/NG6aVqrtjN or if you don't have internet access call (956)394-0012. Read the details here:https://t.co/QpmGjxs2C4 — City of Harlingen (@myharlingen) February 3, 2021

Registration will be activated Thursday at 8 a.m. at btxcares.com.

Anyone without internet access can call the Brownsville COVID-19 hotline at (956) 394-0012.

At the vaccine clinic, registrants must present a valid photo ID and remain in their vehicles. People attending to clinic are advised to download and print the IMMTrac forms ahead of time to speed up the vaccine process.