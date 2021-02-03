Brownsville will host vaccine clinic on Friday for people 65 and older

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — The city of Brownsville will host its first city-led COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV

According to a release, the vaccine clinic will take place at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center in Brownsville, located at 301 Mexico Blvd, beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday.

This vaccine clinic is aimed at residents 65 and older. Pre-registration is required before coming to the clinic. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Registration will be activated Thursday at 8 a.m. at btxcares.com.

Anyone without internet access can call the Brownsville COVID-19 hotline at (956) 394-0012.

COVID-19 vaccine coming to a CVS near you

At the vaccine clinic, registrants must present a valid photo ID and remain in their vehicles. People attending to clinic are advised to download and print the IMMTrac forms ahead of time to speed up the vaccine process.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday