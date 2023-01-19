Bubba’s 33 has plans to build a restaurant in Brownsville, state records show. (Gabriela Gonzalez/ValleyCentral)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market?

Neon lights illuminate the Bubba’s 33 logo Wednesday night in McAllen. (ValleyCentral)

It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations

The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM 802 (Ruben Torres Boulevard) in Brownsville.

Construction is expected to start Feb. 27 and should be completed by around July 21, TDLR noted.

The Brownsville location would be the second Bubba’s 33 restaurant to open in the Rio Grande Valley. The first opened in McAllen at 2608 W. Expressway 83.

Part of the Texas Roadhouse business family, the Bubba’s 33 chain of restaurants is popular for its wings, pizzas and burgers–including a sizable version topped with cheese, bacon and a fried egg and set in a basket next to a pile of fries. But the menu includes a full selection that includes steaks, chicken, fish, lasagna, pastas, and more.

The restaurant and bar is “loud, friendly and always ready for a good time,” its website says.