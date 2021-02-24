Brownsville will administer COVID-19 vaccine Friday

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Brownsville on Friday for anyone over the age of 65 and residents above 18 with qualifying health conditions.

The vaccine clinic will take place at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center on Friday at 8 a.m.

This clinic is aimed at residents above the age of 65 and individuals over 18 with health conditions that qualify them to get the COVID-19 vaccine. These people are found under Texas’s Tier 1A and 1B categories.

Pre-registration is required for this vaccine clinic.

Registration will open on Thursday at 8 a.m. at btxcares.com.

Residents without internet access can call the Brownsville COVID-19 helpline at (956) 394-0012.

No walk-ins will be allowed for this event.

Anyone who signs up will be given an appointment time in an effort to prevent people from forming long lines at the vaccine clinic.

Appointees must present a valid ID, wear a face mask, and remain in their vehicles at all times.