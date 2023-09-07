HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Good news for lower Rio Grande Valley residents looking to adopt a dog or cat from the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC).

Starting Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, residents can head to the public libraries in Brownsville and Los Fresnos where dogs can be adopted for free and cats for $49.

Dr. Antonio Caldwell, Deputy Director for BARCC says the shelter has been dealing with a surge of dogs and how they are working with local libraries to get this growing number of dogs into their forever homes.

“We will be taking our pets to the three different libraries where they can connect with their prospective adopters,” said Dr. Caldwell. “We all want what is best for the animals at the shelter and we visited with our neighbors in Los Fresnos and explained what was happening at our shelter. They were more than happy to help us with getting these beautiful animals adopted.”

Visit the Los Fresnos Library today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Brownsville Southmost Library branch on Friday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Brownsville Main Library branch from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday to see the beautiful dogs and cats that are up for adoption.

Remember dog adoptions are free and cat adoptions are $49.

