BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville U.S. Marine Veteran celebrated his 100 birthday.

William Morgenroth served in the military between 1944 and 1946. He also fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima in February and March of 1945.

Morgenroth witnessed the famed raising of the U.S. flag during the Battle of Iwo Jima and is a Purple Heart recipient for serving his country during combat.

When asked what his secret to longevity is, Morgenroth replied, “One year at a time.”