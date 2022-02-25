BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Charro Days is one of the most traditional festivals in the Rio Grande Valley but it is not a celebration without wearing the proper attire.

Downtown Brownsville is filled with small businesses packed with people who are in search of their own Charro outfits.

Angela, a Brownsville vendor at Greyhound Plaza, said all Charro costumes have a personal meaning.

“Every state has its own meaning; Oaxaca has its own meaning with the embroidery,” she said.

“There are eight regions in Oaxaca and they are all different.”

The vendor has been selling Charro costumes for 10 years and said this year’s excitement for Charro Days is huge.

“Business is busy right now; the pandemic slowed down our business for a while but things are starting to pick up again,” she said. “I believe everyone is happy; thanks to God we are able to celebrate this tradition fully again.”

According to Angela, the festivities celebrate the bonds of friendship between Matamoros and Brownsville.

The tradition began in 1938 and has continued for over 85 years.

She said people from across the Rio Grande Valley have been buying costumes for all ages.