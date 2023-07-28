BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A pending 31-million-dollar budget in municipal bond monies will bring Brownsville residents upgrades in infrastructure, technology, building renovations, and much-needed street and road repairs.

Michael Delmore, the chief financial officer for the city, says they will apply half of the bond monies to making improvements to streets.

“$14.5 million, over the next 12 months will go into the infrastructure to reward citizens who have been patiently waiting for their roads to be improved,” Delmore said.

City Manager Helen Ramirez said analyzing data from the city and listening to residents, made their top priority in fixing busy roads. on top of the list is old Highway 77.

“It is a corridor that is really important and actually fronts along many of our hotels. so being able to improve that road with wide roads, sidewalks, and bike lanes, is important to make it a complete street,” Ramirez said

Ramirez said fixing Highway 77 will cost an estimated 8 million, but the city needs approximately 80 million to fix roads.

Delmore said other streets will receive repair with the monies, including Stagecoach rd., Wild Rose rd., East 14th st, Coffee rd., and Old Alice rd.

Delmore added cost of living adjustments will not only attract new employees but also retain the ones on staff.

“We talked about citizens employees need to be concentrated on as well, too. they haven’t had a cola for over 10 years. and over that period of time, inflation has gone up 28.6%. so, we want to not only attract but retain good people that we have here and be this a desirable place of employment for those citizens of Brownsville,” Delmore said.

Roadwork will begin early next year on Highway 77 and other streets.

In the meantime, Ramirez asks residents to remain patient as roadwork continues in the city.

Officials said most road and street projects will be completed by September of next year.