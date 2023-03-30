BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville unveiled its new solar-powered parking meters in the downtown area.

“Did you hear the news? Our historic downtown has upgraded its parking meters,” the city stated in a post.

(Photo: City of Brownsville)

The installation of the parking meters has been underway since the start of March, the post stated, with a total of 65 meters scheduled to be installed.

The meters will accept multiple forms of payment, including: Google/Apply Pay, credit/debit cards, cash and coins.

If you park downtown during the following hours, you will need to pay:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Free

The price at the meters will be 50 cents for 30 minutes, and $1 for one hour. Payments will only be allotted during 4-hour increments.