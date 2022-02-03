BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women are accused of forcing their way into a residence and assaulting a man and woman inside.

Valentina Anahi Noyola, 18, and Angela Jolynn Garcia, 22, were arrested by the Brownsville Police Department for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

On Feb. 2, Noyola and Garcia approached a residence located at the 4700 block of Morningside Road. A female resident heard a knock at the door and opened it. After opening the door, Noyola and Garcia forced their way inside and assaulted her, the post stated.

Once inside, Noyola and Garcia began looking for a male resident. Once they located him, they began to assault him as well.

Once officers arrived at the scene, Noyola and Garcia told officers that they were texted to go to the residence because the male wanted to confront them. The owner of the residence told officers that Noyola and Garcia did not have permission to enter.

Noyola and Garcia were arraigned on Feb. 3 and their charges are as following:

Valentina Anahi Noyola:

Two counts of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony: $15,000 bond each

Angela Jolynn Garcia: