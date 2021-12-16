Brownsville: Two wanted for stealing pug

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for two men in connection to a stolen dog.

The men are considered persons of interest in the theft which occurred at 6757 5th Avenue, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

According to the post, they entered the property and lifted the dog kennel. Video shows one of the subjects grabbing a pug and leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – TIPS (8477).





Information provided could lead to a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous, according to the post.