Brownsville: Two wanted for stealing pug

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Brownsville Police Department)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for two men in connection to a stolen dog.

The men are considered persons of interest in the theft which occurred at 6757 5th Avenue, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

According to the post, they entered the property and lifted the dog kennel. Video shows one of the subjects grabbing a pug and leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – TIPS (8477).

Information provided could lead to a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous, according to the post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories