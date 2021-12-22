Brownsville: Two charged after stealing meat from Sam’s Club

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two individuals were charged for stealing meat products from Sam’s Club.

Ricardo Rubio Jr. and Debra C. Rubio turned themselves in on Dec. 20 at the Brownsville Police Department, according to a Facebook post by Brownsville PD.

Both individuals were identified by Crimestoppers Tipsters in reference to theft of meat products at the Sam’s Club in Brownsville, the post states.

Police said the subjects were recorded on surveillance walking into Sam’s Club and taking meat from store.

The two were arraigned on the following charges:

Ricardo Rubio:

Theft (state jail felony): $5,000 bond

Theft (class A misdemeanor): $5,000 bond

Theft (class A misdemeanor: $5,000 bond

Debra Rubio: