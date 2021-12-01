Brownsville: Two arrested after driving with crack, handgun in car with three children

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man and woman after driving with crack cocaine, marijuana and a handgun in a vehicle along with three children.

Gisela Valdez and Abraham Gomez were arrested by Brownsville police on Nov. 26, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at the 400 block of Morningside Road, where Gomez was the driver.

During the traffic stop, officers located marijuana and crack cocaine on Gomez. After further searching the vehicle, they located a handgun within reach of three children inside the vehicle, the release stated.

Officers recovered crack cocaine from Valdez, who was the passenger of the vehicle.

Gomez was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance: $5,000 bond

Possession of Marijuana: $1,000

Unlawful Possession of a firearm by a felon: $8,000 bond

Three counts of Child Endangerment: Each a $5,000 bond

Valdez was charged with: