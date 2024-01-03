BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is spending more than $1 million to improve its internet equipment.

On Tuesday night, Brownsville city commissioners approved the purchase of networking equipment that will cost close to $1 million for the first phase.

The director for the Information Technology Department says the equipment available now has been outdated for a while.

“We are going to replace all the network devices for the city. The devices that we currently have are around 15 years old. There are some that are 23 years old,” Jorge Cardenas, IT director for the City of Brownsville said.

Cardenas said the old equipment frequently shuts down, leaving multiple buildings without connection.

“When that equipment is so old, it just goes out from time to time. And that causes that building or the entire city buildings to be out of internet connection,” Cardenas said.

Because some of the equipment is no longer serviced by the original company, when it breaks down, there’s no one to fix it.

“When the equipment gets too old, that vendor, in this case Cisco, they say you know what, ‘Your equipment’s end of life and support will be this date,'” Cardenas said. “For example, some of the ones we have here their end of life and support was, you know, five years ago – some of them eight years ago.”

He says because some of the equipment can no longer be serviced, it raises the risk for cyber-attacks.

“Cybersecurity breaches are happening all over the world,” Cardenas said. “And those attackers or hackers are actually targeting local governments because of the the age of the equipment, the lack of funding that that a lot of the local governments have.”

The project to modernize the network is being split up into a two-year plan and once completed it will cost more than $1.2 million dollars.

“Its a two year project. So we looked at what is needed, next year we will need around a quarter of a million a little over a quarter million,” Cardenas said.

Cardenas says some of the new equipment should arrive by July and will take a year to install.