Brownsville to receive Tesla service location, mayor confirms

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Another Elon Musk company will make its way to the Rio Grande Valley.
A supercharger and service area for Tesla will arrive in Brownsville in the near future, according to the company’s website.
Mayor Trey Mendez confirmed on Sunday that the 14-thousand square foot facility will serve as a service room and showroom for Tesla.
This will be the first Tesla service station available in the Rio Grande Valley.
Cameron County already serves another tech-based company operated by Musk, SpaceX on Boca Chica Beach.
Musk’s investments in the Rio Grande Valley continue to grow after his confirmed move to Texas earlier this week.