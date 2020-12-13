Brownsville to receive Tesla service location, mayor confirms

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:
Tesla Plant

This photo shows the Tesla plant Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading. He reopened Tesla’s San Francisco Bay Area factory on Monday and President Donald Trump is supporting that decision. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Another Elon Musk company will make its way to the Rio Grande Valley.

A supercharger and service area for Tesla will arrive in Brownsville in the near future, according to the company’s website.

Mayor Trey Mendez confirmed on Sunday that the 14-thousand square foot facility will serve as a service room and showroom for Tesla.

This will be the first Tesla service station available in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron County already serves another tech-based company operated by Musk, SpaceX on Boca Chica Beach.

Musk’s investments in the Rio Grande Valley continue to grow after his confirmed move to Texas earlier this week.

