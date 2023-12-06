BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is inviting residents to celebrate Friday’s historic football game between Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers and Smithson Valley.

Brownsville Parks and Recreation will host a watch party for the 5A Division 1 Semi-Final Championship Game.

The game will be streamed live on a big screen at Linear Park.

City officials encourage families and residents to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks to the event.

Wearing red, blue or white apparel is also encouraged.

The watch party will begin 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8 at Linear Park located on E. 6th St. and E. Ringgold St. in Brownsville.

Kick-off for the sold out game is set for 7 p.m.