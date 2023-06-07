BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville has been selected by the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) to host the 2023 Summer Games of Texas in July.

Between July 27 and July 30, the Games of Texas Brownsville is expected to host more than 7,000 athletes in various competitive sports.

The events will take place across various city venues, including Brownsville ISD venues. Thousands of spectators are expected to visit Brownsville for the events and will be welcomed at city hotels, Airbnb properties, retail shops, restaurants, and family entertainment venues.

This is the first time Brownsville will host the games and what did it take for Brownsville to be named a host for the TAAF?

“We had to go through a bid process, but it was delayed actually one year because of COVID. We’re doing it not just for 2023, but also for 2024,” according to Graciela Salazar, Assistant Director, COB Parks & Recreation. “We want to make sure that everybody in the Rio Grande Valley joins us. It’s an Olympic-style festival that celebrates high-level competition, and sportsmanship among our athletes. We are very excited to be selected to be you know, hosting this competitive sporting event because of its commitment and the engagement to promote all these athletes, especially our local athletes.”

The Games of Texas Brownsville will feature athletic competitions in the following sports:

Basketball (youth)

Boxing (youth & adults)

Disc Golf (youth & adults)

Flag Football (adults)

Golf (youth & adults)

Pickleball (adults)

Skateboarding (youth & adults)

Soccer (youth)

Softball (youth)

Swimming (youth & adults)

Tennis (youth & adults)

Track & Field (youth)

