HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville Parks and Recreation will be hosting a roller skating event at the Brownsville Events Center on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The “street-style” roller skating event will be from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

A limited amount of skates will be available to rent. Child sizes 12 to 5 and adult sizes 6 to 11 will be available.

The cost to enter will be $8 if you rent skates and $5 if you bring your own.

In addition to the skating, there will be music and vendors.

The Brownsville Event Center is located at 1 Event Center, Brownsville, TX 78526.

To participate as a vendor or volunteer, you can contact Juan Carlos Guerrero at (956) 554-0700.