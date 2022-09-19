BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownville, in collaboration with others, will host Rally in the Valley to connect industry partners with high school, college and university students for internship opportunities.

The event will be held Wednesday at the Brownsville Event Center. All students from high school and on are encouraged to participate.

Employers interested in learning about how they can offer internship opportunities through Texas Interns Unite may also attend.

Texas Interns Unite is a digital platform that provides students with the opportunity to network, further enhance their careers and gain hands-on experience.

The city has partnered with the Texas Workforce Commission Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation, RGV Partnership, Workforce Solutions Offices – Cameron County and Lower Rio Grande Valley, and TXWORKS to host the event.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rally-in-the-valley-tickets-408796069047.

“We look forward to hosting this event and providing students in our community with new employment opportunities to further enhance their careers in the Texas workforce. Internships are key to students’ success in their careers,” Trey Mendez, Brownsville City mayor, said. “When given the opportunity to learn and build relationships with employers, it is beneficial for students’ professional careers.”