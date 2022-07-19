BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host a health and wellness fair for the community.

The fair will be at the Brownsville Events Center on Thursday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health screenings, Medicare information, COVID-19 vaccines, and panel discussions on signs and symptoms of a heart attack and stroke.

Local experts will teach the community about preventing health care fraud, according to the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the fair, contact the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce at info@brownsvillechamber.com or call (956) 542-4341.