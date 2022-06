BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department will host a tailgate for the Fourth of July.

The salute to freedom celebration will have live music, food vendors, fireworks and tailgating.

Tailgating begins at 5 p.m. Monday at the Brownsville Sports Park.

Gates to the event open at 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

A firework show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

For more information contact the Brownsville Sports Park at (956) 574-6650.