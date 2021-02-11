Brownsville to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, registration opens Friday

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — The city of Brownsville will host another COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday for residents above the age of 65.

The vaccine clinic will take place at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center, located at 301 Mexico Blvd., starting at 9:00 a.m on Saturday.

This vaccine clinic is aimed at residents above the age of 65 only.

Pre-registration is required for this vaccine clinic. Registration forms can be found at btxcares.com starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. There will be one thousand vaccines distributed on Saturday. Registration will close when capacity is reached.

Anyone without internet access can call (956) 394-0012 for help with registration.

No walk-ins will be allowed at the vaccine clinic.

Cars may line up at the clinic beginning Saturday at 7:00 a.m. No overnight parking is permitted at this location.

Registrants must have received a confirmation of their registration prior to attending the clinic, present a valid photo ID, wear a face mask and always remain in their vehicles.