BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville will distribute sandbags Friday in preparation for the coming hurricane season.

The city has four distribution locations set up for residents.

Brownsville Events Center, located at 1 Event Center.

Monte Bella Trails Park, located at 2485 W Alton Gloor Blvd.

Fronton Warehouse, located at 298 E. Fronton.

Public Works Office Building C, located at 6035 Jaime J. Zapata.

The locations will be distributing sandbags from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies lasts. There is a limit of eight sandbags per family and commercial business. Residents must bring their ID and proof of residency such as a utility bill.