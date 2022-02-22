HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Streets around the perimeter of Washington Park will be closed to vehicles in an effort to increase public safety during the Sombrero Festival activities.

Street closures will be in effect from February 21, 2022, at 6 p.m. to February 27, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Affected streets are E. Washington, E. Adams, E. Jefferson, E. Madison, and streets between 6th street and 9th street, according to a press release.

Handicap parking will also be available at the corner of 8th and E. Madison.