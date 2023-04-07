BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a teenager accused of pointing a realistic bb gun at two people.

Daniel Antonio Toledo, 18, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

According to the release, officers responded to a call Wednesday at the 2500 block of E. 13th Street. Upon arrival, two victims told an officer that Toledo was inside the residence looking for his girlfriend and had a gun.

Officers went inside the residence and found Toledo with a “realistic gun,” the release stated.

The victims told police Toledo went to the home and was banging on his front door. Toledo wanted to take his girlfriend home but was told that she was asleep and did not want to go.

“Toledo then took the realistic gun out and pointed it at the victims,” the release stated.

They then let Toledo in where he located the woman. However, the woman told police she is not Toledo’s girlfriend, but he keeps telling people she is.

Investigator Martin Sandoval with the Brownsville Police Department told ValleyCentral that the weapon was a bb gun.

While being arrested, officers located three baggies of crack cocaine while searching Toledo.

He was arraigned the same day and his bond was set at $85,000.