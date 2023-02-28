BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville teacher received a STEM research grant for the Society for Science to help her students explore more pathways.

Brittany Mendez, a teacher at Harmony School of Innovation Brownsville, was a recipient of the $100,000 grant which was received by 52 science teachers across the state.

Mendez is a ninth-grade English teacher from South Texas and began teaching STEM courses six years ago. She is proud of her students and their accomplishments thus far and is excited to incorporate this money into her curriculum, a news release from the Society for Science stated.

“This grant will provide our students with limitless potential to further our growth in the subject matter while obtaining real-life hands-on experience,” Mendez said in the release.

The aim of the grant is to engage students from diverse and low-income communities in independent science research projects to enrich learning.

“Having more resources allows educators to support their students in their pursuit of a broader array of experiential learning projects,” the Society for Science stated.