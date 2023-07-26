BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Summer Games will be hosted in Brownsville starting Thursday.

This will be the first time the City of Brownsville hosts the Summer Games.

The weekend event has thousands of students and adult athletes from all over Texas competing in 10 sports in different venues across Brownsville.

The Fire Department and Cameron County Emergency Management are taking precautions by setting up tents and cooling centers across the city to ensure spectators and athletes are safe from the heat.

Mark Lord, Executive Director of the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation says the number of athletes and spectators will be in the thousands.

“We expect between 6,500 to 8,000 total when it’s all said and done, just in swimming and track we’ll have 5,400 plus,” Lord said.

He said there will be up to 35,000 tourists to the games in town for the weekend.

Jarrett Sheldon, Fire Chief of the Brownsville Fire Department says safety is a priority for the games.

“We want a safe environment for the athlete to want to have fun and not have to worry like we said in the press conference the heat, the heat is going to be a major factor,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon said they had to look at what sports needed EMS and the Fire Department on standby.

“We took a deep look into what events would really require or become a little higher risk with the heat. Luckily our fire department does contain a lot of paramedics in order to be employed here basically have to be a paramedic, so we have plenty of paramedics that are going to be on the field,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon adds shaded areas, misters and open buildings will be available at different events for everyone to cool off.

Spectators and athletes will be allowed to bring coolers with ice and refreshments for the heat at all event locations.

Venues include the Brownsville Sports Park, Veterans Memorial Early College High School and the Margaret M. Clarks Aquatic Center.

Lord says the best student-athletes across 17 regions of Texas will be competing at the 10 different sporting events.

The Texas Summer Games will have their opening ceremony free of charge at 8 p.m., on Friday, July 28 at 8:00 pm at the Brownsville Sports Park.