Brownsville surveying residents to solve internet connection issues

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The need for internet is apparent now more than ever, making the city of Brownsville work to ensure communities have access to a reliable connection.

City Director of Government and Community Affairs, Ramiro Gonzalez, says the City of Brownsville has been proactively working towards that goal long before the pandemic.

“Mayor Mendez made it a priority at his state of the city last October. So the question is, what have we been doing between October and now,” says Gonzalez.

The city is asset mapping to find where the needs are.

“Is there any fiber in Brownsville, where is the fiber? How can we use that fiber? So all those questions. If it does exist why and how can we use it? If it doesn’t exist, then where do we need it.”

Residents are encouraged to take the survey to help find the gaps.

“We want to hear from you, what it is that the issues are? We want to hear from the residents of Brownsville, and Los Fresnos and Rancho Viejo. At the end of the survey, it’ll ask you if you want to do a speed test, we really want that data to see what kind of speeds are out there.”

To take the survey click here.