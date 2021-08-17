Brownsville student awarded Carl’s Jr. $10K scholarship

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Carl’s Jr. announced that a Brownsville student was selected to be one of the Margaret Karcher Founder’s Scholarship recipients.

The burger chain will award $10,000 toward Tofik Hamscho’s tuition. Hamscho will attend The University of Austin and plans to major in mechanical engineering, according to a press release.

“This year’s recipients shared compelling stories that made it easy for our judging panel to make their selection,” said Ned Lyerly, CEO of CKE Restaurants in a statement. “Among our recipients, three are Carl’s Jr. crew members, two were valedictorians of their graduating class, and eight had a 4.0 GPA.”

Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founder’s Scholarships are offered every year for students that will go to school full-time at an accredited institution.

To learn more about the scholarship, or how to apply for next year, click here.