BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For several years, the City of Brownsville has operated a migrant processing center to help those coming into the United States.

Brownsville is spreading Christmas cheer for migrants who are being processed through their facility.

“In the spirit of Christmas we decided to decorate. So when they’re coming through they see Santa and they see the decorations,” Odee Ann Leal, the Brownsville Emergency Management Director said.

Leal says the center has mainly had adults being processed but now they are seeing more families with younger children coming into the building.

That is when Leal decided to spread a little Christmas cheer in the center, by putting up Christmas decorations to help the immigrants while they wait with hopes they can help spread some holiday cheer.

“They get so excited especially when we play Santa sing-songs to them,” Leal adds. “They’re always wanting to cross over the fence so we bring them over, they take their pictures and they sing along with the songs.”

Leal says right now they are seeing an uptick in migrants being processed through their center. She says on Monday they processed 400 migrants, double the number of the week prior.

“We did start seeing a spike as of Monday of this week,” Leal said.

Leal says every migrant that is processed contacts family to advise them of their release. Migrants then show where they are headed and the center ensures the individual purchased their ticket to get there.

“Every migrant that comes through our process contacts family members and we advise them that they have been released in the city of arousal and they’re able to continue on their onward travel,” Leal said.

Another increase is expected at the migrant center very soon.