HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 17 the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport will be receiving its first Avelo Airlines aircraft.

The first flight will be arriving from Orlando, Florida and will be taking off that afternoon to Burbank, Hollywood, and Los Angeles.

“We’re really excited. We’re inviting all the community to come join us. As a mom, I’m thinking what do I do for summer? So if I have a $69, flight to Orlando or an $89 flight to Los Angeles, I’m thinking Star Tours to Disneyland in Anaheim, or Disney World or Universal Studios, I think it’s a great time to really afford that family vacation. And so it’s convenient, reliable, and affordable, and actually direct,” said Helen Ramirez, Brownsville City Manager.

Ramirez says it is a great time for Brownsville. With the downtown area being redeveloped she says it’s a trend heading in the right direction.

“I call it a renaissance where new restaurants are opening up and some are even James Beard award-winning cocktail bars such as Las Ramblas. I’m very excited about the beautiful Market Square Farmer’s Market. So I’ve just seen a lot of investment and growth from the business sector, with our industrial parks, but also from a retail level. Our hotel levels are up 36% same time last year,” said Ramirez.