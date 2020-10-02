Brownsville-SPI Airport says that flight frequency has returned to pre-COVID numbers

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — On Thursday airlines across the country furloughed tens of thousands of employees, leaving many Americans with uncertainty.

However, at the Brownsville-South Padre International Airport, there is a 70-million-dollar project for a new terminal scheduled to be built behind me.

While other airlines may be hurting, the airport here is in good shape.

With roughly a billion dollars in recent funding for renovations, aviation administrator Bryant Walker says they have not laid off or furloughed any airline employees and have no plans to.

Walker says that the airport in fact has restored its flight frequency to pre-COVID numbers.

“Even though some of the airlines are actually scaling back and they are furloughing and even laying off some of their workers we don’t see that in Brownsville, so we’ve not lost any of our workers,” said Walker. “Currently we are back to our pre-COVID levels of flight frequency.”

The Brownsville International Airport plans to have a ribbon cutting for a brand-new terminal in early December, with plans to demolish the old one for airplane parking space.

Walker also says that they have conducted temperature screening for all inbound and out bound flights.