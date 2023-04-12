BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Southmost Library unveiled a new mural to the community Tuesday evening.

Over the past three years, the library branch has focused on significant changes to bring in community members to use the facility.

“The library staff has done considerable changes that are really of benefit to the entire community in terms of the services that they deliver, and the environment that they provide for patrons,” Nurith Galonsky Pizana, Brownsville City Commissioner for District 1 said.

The final design of the mural was chosen by library staff during an art contest where community members submitted their entries.

Rosa Alejandra Zertuche was chosen as the winner to showcase her mural at the Southmost branch.

Zertuche has nearly 15 years of experience creating murals of all kinds of sizes.

“Being able to create a beautiful space for people … it makes me feel good. But also, like, with the library, I felt like a huge responsibility,” Zertuche said. “It’s a public space. It’s a sacred space and safe space for a lot of people.”

High school kids participated in helping Zertuche bring aspects of Brownsville and its community to life.

“There was three pieces that the high school kids did, and they were very different,” Zertuche said. “I took elements from from each of the paintings and kind of like, scattered them and then added my own style to it too. It’s all stuff that that we relate to from our community. I want it to feel like home.”