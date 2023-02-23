BROWNSIVLLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport announced new non-stop services to California and Florida.

Avelo Airlines is bringing two non-stop flights with low rates to Brownsville.

Airport officials say a one-way non-stop trip to Orlando, Florida starts at $69 dollars and travel to California starts at $89.

Valley travelers are ecstatic over the airport’s announcement.

“Normally I pay, maybe like $600 it’s a lot. So, we are saving lots!” Amanda Castillo said.

Airport officials say the addition of the airline took a lot of work.

“Building those relationships, being in touch with what’s happening in the industry,” said Francisco Partida, the airport’s Deputy Director for Development and Security.

He said matching the airline’s strategy with community demographic data was vital in acquiring the airline.

“We cannot do it alone. The airport can only do so much. We also have entities like the city of Brownsville which is our partner or our parent organization,” Partida said.

City officials and community leaders also shared their excitement about the airport’s growth.

“This is groundbreaking for the city of Brownsville. With the rates that they have every family in Brownsville will finally be able to visit Disney World, Disney Land, and everything that Florida and California have to offer,” Jessica Tetreau, Brownsville City Commissioner said.

Aside from the fun of traveling, Tetreau said the addition is also an economic boost for Brownsville.

“I foresee millions of dollars being pumped into the community just based on the travel rates that are being offered,” she said.

Travis Christ, the head of Marketing for Avelo Airlines said the company is based out of Houston and this new move is making Brownsville its first Texas destination.

“We’ve identified Brownsville as a city that we think makes a lot of sense for the way that we operate and Avelo’s mission is to inspire travel with low far service to small convenient airports,” Christ said.

Christ also addressed the type of aircraft that will be used for the flights.

“These are full-sized jets, 737 and 700’s and 800’s. So, no more regional jets where you kind of got to squeeze in tight. Because we got these larger jets, that actually means we can offer lower fares,” he said.

The trips start on May 17 and will fly twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.