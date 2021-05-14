Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport to receive $1.6M in federal funds

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport will be receiving $1,614,351 for improvements.

Congressman Filemon Vela states the funding was awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The funds will be used to replace two existing passenger boarding bridges, according to the release.

“The City of Brownsville has made huge strides toward the completion of the new and improved Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport,” said Congressman Vela in the release. “This grant will support their continued enhancements to the airport and allow for improved and comfortable experiences for those traveling to and from South Texas.

Part of the money also comes from the CARES Act, which set aside money to help airports recover from the pandemic.